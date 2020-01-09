'Control your party hooligans', Siddaramaiah warns BSY

Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to “control hooligans from your party” and that the Congress will not let Karnataka become a victim of “your Hitler rule.”

Siddaramaiah was reacting to a fracas that occurred at Jyoti Nivas College, an all-girls college in the city where students alleged Wednesday that a few people claiming to be BJP workers threatened a JNU-style attack if they refused to sign a poster supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“BJP goons are threatening students of Jyotinivas College (sic) to support CAA. Mr Yediyurappa, I am strictly warning you to control hooligans from your party. Don't subvert knowledge & institutions for your selfish motives. We won't let Karnataka be a victim of your Hitler rule!” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

“Educational institutions are a source of dissemination of knowledge, critical thinking & scientific temper while BJP ideology is on weak foundations of fascism. BJP is threatened by the knowledge base of our universities and hence they want to subvert and weaken them,” he added.