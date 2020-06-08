Coronavirus: Lockdown 1.0 was imposed at an interval of 4 hours, which resulted in chaos for migrants, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gives interesting insights into how the states and the Centre have so far tackled the spread of COVID-19. He rues that the states got just a 4-hour notice before the Centre imposed the lockdown. The Centre’s interaction with the states should be more meaningful, and it should treat states as equal partners in the federal structure, Gehlot tells DH’s Chaitanya Gudipaty in an interview. Excerpts:

Q) Revival of the economy has been a concern for many states. How does Rajasthan plan to put the pedal to the metal?

The state government would take all the concrete steps to revive industrial units and create a conducive environment for entrepreneurial activities in Rajasthan.

For resuming economic activities and imparting an impetus to the state economy, we had constituted a task force early on, headed by Arvind Mayaram (Retd. Finance Secretary, GOI) to suggest a combat plan and policy interventions. We would always be found to be hand holding the trade, industries, service sector, real estate, farm sector and all other sectors that would help speed up the economic growth of the state. Employment generation is one of the top-most priorities of the state government. We would come out with the policies realigned to the needs of different sectors.

Q) To safeguard the interests of migrant workers, the Yogi Adityanath government is mulling a permission policy for other states. What are your views on that? Do you intend to plan a migrant worker policy on similar lines?

Though we have not got the details of any such policy of the Uttar Pradesh government, India being a free country governed by constitutional provisions, no restrictions can be imposed on anybody to seek employment outside ones state. This sort of restriction would not stand the test of legality. From the standpoint of pragmatism also this would be counter-productive and result in chaos.

Without imposing any restrictions, our government would ensure that those of the migrant workers who wish to seek employment in Rajasthan, should get suitable employment here itself. For this, the state has launched an online employment exchange with special emphasis on migrant workers.

Q) Your Bhilwara model was a big success. Why was the model not replicated across the state? Why are results so different in Bhilwara and rest of Rajasthan?

The essence of Bhilwara Model is ruthless containment, strict compliance of the curfew and screening of the total population of the district. The same model has been applied in the whole state, wherever coronavirus hotspots emerged. This is also to be understood that each place has a different geography, population density and other variations.

We had followed the same model for all the hot spots areas in the state, by way of imposing curfew, sealing of the area, massive screening and total restrictions on movements. Yet another strategy has been to increase the number of coronavirus tests, so that not a single case remains undetected in the state. Increase in the number of tests has resulted into number of positive cases going up. As of July 3, the number of active cases is 2766 and the cases who have recovered is 6506. The situation is managed effectively.

Q) Rajasthan is home to manufacturing industries in textiles, groundnut oil, mustard, among others. Do you envisage a time period when such industries will be back to optimal capacity?

The government and its agencies are working tirelessly to facilitate all the industries to resume functioning to an optimal level. Even district collectors, officials of industries department, RIICO etc. have been sensitized to ensure all possible facilities to industrial and manufacturing units. On account of large-scale migration of workers, some of the units may have encountered the shortage of industry-specific workers. The government is aware of all such issues and trying its best. I hope the industries that you have mentioned, would not take too long to resume optimal functioning.

Q) There are around 3,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state and majority of them are being attributed to returnees. Do you expect the tally to go up given that air travel has been permitted?

When there is an inflow of a large number of people, an increase in the number of coronavirus-positive cases is quite understandable. As on today, out of nearly 9475 total positive cases in the state, almost 2712 positive cases are from amongst migrants. Now the to and fro movement of migrants has almost settled down, therefore I believe that after some days there would be a respite. Anyway, we are ready for any eventuality.

Q) What are the migrant transport management initiatives Rajasthan is taking to help improve the situation?

Apart from the special trains, Rajasthan has pressed into service a huge number of free of cost "Shramik Special Buses". Senior officers have been made nodal for each state to coordinate the inter-state movement of the migrant workers. All SDMs of the state have been given this responsibility to ensure that no worker is found walking along the roads in their jurisdictions. If a group of workers are found walking on roads, immediate arrangements for their temporary stay, food etc. to be made and bus to be provided to send them to destinations by SDMs. This proved to be a very effective measure.

Q) Your comment on the Centre’s handling of the pandemic and the response of other states to the disaster. Any particular state you want to single out for effectively responding to the situation?

The Centre and all the state governments are doing their best to fight the corona pandemic. At this juncture it is not appropriate to judge others. There is always a room for improvement and more so when we look back and think that a particular situation could have been handled in a different way.

Q) How much are states being involved in decision making on COVID-19 strategy by the Centre? Why is there Opposition versus the ruling party tussle on the pandemic?

As far as Rajasthan is concerned, there are some interactions happening at various official levels between the Union Government and the state government. In addition, there had been a couple of PM's video conferences with CMs. As and when required we write to the Union Government on issues we deem fit. Lockdown 1.0 was imposed abruptly by the Union Government with an interval of 4 hours only. This has resulted in chaos for migrants including labour, which was avoidable. No consultation with states happened before the announcement of the economic package by the central government. So, we feel that the interaction should be more meaningful treating states as equal partners in federal structure.

Q) When is the leadership crisis in Congress going to end and how? Why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi want to come back as Congress chief and Sonia Gandhi is reluctant to continue in the top role for a long time?

There is no leadership crisis in Congress. Sonia-ji and Rahul-ji are consensus leaders of Congress who enjoy people's support throughout India. Rahul-ji gave up his post taking the moral responsibility of Congress' performance at some point. This is not reluctance but an example to be followed by others. It is between the party and Rahul-ji as to what role he wishes to play at what point in time. But his vision and energy are a source of great hope for this country.

Q) Why is the relatively younger generation of leaders in Congress restless? Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP. Sachin Pilot's discomfort with you is also talked about. Where will this old versus young turf war will lead Congress to?

Mostly it is the media who blow the things out of proportion. For somebody to have political aspiration is valid and quite understandable. Except for the unfortunate happenings in Madhya Pradesh, Congress is united and committed to serving the nation to the best of its abilities. History bears witness to this. All the parties have a synergy of experience of old leaders and energy of young leaders. There is no turf war and issues are addressed in a democratic spirit as and when they come up.