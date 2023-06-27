Court issues summons to Uddhav, Raut in defamation case

Court issues summons to Uddhav Thackeray, Raut in defamation case filed by Shinde group MP

The complaint is over some articles published by party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 27 2023, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 18:44 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leader Sanjay Raut during a press conference. Credit: PTI Photo

A magistrate's court here has issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut over alleged defamatory articles carried by the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' against Rahul Shewale, a leader of the rival Sena faction.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S B Kale issued the summons in response to a complaint filed by Shewale, MP from the Mumbai South-Central constituency. Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister, and Rajya Sabha MP Raut have been directed to appear before the court on July 14.

Also read: Shiv Sena (UBT) goes full throttle ahead of July 1 mega morcha

Shewale, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, has sought action against the two leaders under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory) for publishing 'defamatory articles' against him in the Marathi and Hindi editions of `Saamana'.

While Thackeray is the chief editor of 'Saamana', Raut is its executive editor. In the complaint, filed through advocate Chitra Salunke, Shewale took objection to the articles with the headline 'Rahul Shewale has hotel, real estate business in Karachi' published on December 29, 2022.

“The complainant strongly refuted all the allegations made in the said articles and categorically stated that this is merely a feeble attempt to damage the reputation and political career of the complainant by levelling false accusations against him to malign his image before the public at large,” the complaint read. The articles were a “concocted story, “devoid of any merits” and a classic example of “vendetta journalism”, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena
defamation
Indian Politics
Eknath Shinde

Related videos

What's Brewing

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

 