'Covid-19, GST will be Harvard case studies on failure'

Covid-19, GST will be future Harvard case studies on failure: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dig at government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 09:47 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government's handling of Covid-19.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM's addresses to the nation on the Covid-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.
 

"Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation," Gandhi tweeted along with the clip.

Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Narendra Modi
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Harvard University
GST
Demonetisation

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

World economy took elevator down now faces steep stairs

World economy took elevator down now faces steep stairs

Chinese city sounds alert: What is Bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is Bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 