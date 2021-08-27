CPM moves to SC for early hearing on Article 370

Kashmiri CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami has once again knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court praying for an early hearing to his plea of a batch of petitions, including the challenge to the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

In an affidavit submitted before the apex court on Friday, Tarigami, a four-time MLA from Kulgam Assembly constituency, has prayed for an early date to his batch of petitions filed in December 2019, besides passing orders “as deemed fit and proper” by the court in the circumstances of the case.

“..…. If the matters are not heard urgently, grave injustice will be caused to the applicant. In such view of the matter, the applicant hereby is seeking an early hearing of said writ petitions,” the petition filed by Advocate P.V Dinesh on behalf of the petitioner reads.

“It is submitted that the Presidential Order CO 272, Deceleration CO 273 and J&K (Reorganisation) Act, 2019 passed by the Parliament on 05-08-2019 are unconstitutional and violative of Applicant’s fundamental rights under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” it adds.

Around two dozen petitions challenging the validity of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019- which divided the erstwhile state into two union territories - and nullification of Article 370 remain pending before the Supreme Court for two years. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act has already been acted upon. The changes came into effect on October 31, 2019, after being notified in the official gazette.

Besides Tarigami’s CPI(M), National Conference (NC), and Sajjad Lone-led J&K Peoples Conference have filed pleas challenging Centre’s August 5 decision to abrogate Article 370.

The top court had on August 28, 2019, referred petitions challenging Presidential Orders nullifying Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories to a five-judge Constitution Bench. In March last year, it had refused to refer it to a larger Bench of seven judges.