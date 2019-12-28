CSC SPV restarts Aadhaar registration works

CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), has restarted Aadhaar related works including new registration.

CSC SPV has signed an agreement with Aadhaar custodian, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), to roll out Aadhaar enrolment, make corrections and changes in the profile of the unique ID holders within its premises.

"We have restarted Aadhaar registration work from our headquarters in Okhla, Delhi. Soon, this facility will be started in CSCs in 27 state capitals and gradually this facility will be started in all district headquarters across India," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi, said here on Saturday.

After complaints of data leakage and non-compliance with security standards set by the UIDAI, Aadhaar enrolment work at CSCs in rural areas was stopped around two years back.

There are around 3.6 lakh CSCs in the country that provide government services online to people in rural areas and small towns.

The UIDAI on Friday said a total 125 crore residents of India now have Aadhaar and it is receiving about 3 crore authentication requests every day.

The UIDAI recorded close to 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates (biometric and demographic) till date. At present, the UIDAI receives about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar update requests daily.