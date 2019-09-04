D K Suresh breaks down inside court hall

Soon after special court judge announcing 10- day ED custody to D K Shivakumar, his brother Congress M P, D K Suresh broke down in the court hall itself on Wednesday.

Suresh, who has been accompanying Shivakumar for the past few days during Enforcement Directorate probe, was also spent whole Tuesday night and Wednesday whole day in the premises of RML Hospital inquiring his brother health. Even former MPs Dhruvanarayana, Chandrappa and L R Shivarame Gowda were given company to him.

Whether it was discussing to advocates for making legal strategy, meeting followers, Congress workers or senior leaders, Suresh was with Shivakumar in the national capital for the past few days.

Suresh, who rushed to the court after knowing that his brother was taken from the hospital through back door, was seen in a pensive mood, over the outcome of the court order. With the court hall packed with advocates and media persons, he briefly spoke to his brother after the judge pronounced the order.

While speaking to his brother, Suresh broke down. Even Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganth and Belgaum Congress leader and MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, who were present in the court hall, also became emotional.

Earlier addressing media along with Congress General Secretary (Karnataka), K C Venugopal, Suresh attacked the Centre and said nobody can silence his brother.

He also made an allegation that the ED officials did not allow him to meet his brother who is unwell.