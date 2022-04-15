BJP honours workers who 'vandalised' Kejriwal's house

Delhi BJP felicitates 8 BJYM workers arrested for protesting outside Kejriwal's house

BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya had led the protest apparently incensed by Kejriwal's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2022, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 19:51 ist
BJYM president Tejasvi Surya with supporters stage a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement over the film 'Kashmir Files' outside CM residence in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

The Delhi BJP has felicitated the eight BJYM members who were arrested and later let out on bail for protesting and indulging in vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a ceremony at the party office here on Thursday welcomed with garland the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members, attracting the ire of the AAP.

"The eight activists of BJYM who went to jail for protest against anti-Hindu Kejriwal got bail from the court after 14 days. Welcomed these young revolutionaries at the party office today. Each of our worker will keep on fighting anti Hindu forces," Gupta tweeted sharing photos of the event.

Lashing out at the BJP in a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said that the BJP has sent a message to its workers all over the country that they too will be felicitated if they indulge in “hooliganism and vandalism”.

 

Also read: AAP pounces on BJP after Himachal Pradesh CM announces freebies

The Delhi High Court had earlier this week granted bail to the eight activists arrested after they staged a protest and indulged in vandalism outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister on March 30.

The accused had approached the high court after their bail pleas were dismissed by a trial court. They were arrested on March 31.

BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya had led the protest apparently incensed by Kejriwal's remarks on controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of terrorism in the late 1990s.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJYM
BJP
Delhi
protest
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

 