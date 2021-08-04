Derek O'Brien enjoys 'papdi chaat' after Modi's remark

The MP had said on Monday that Bills were being passed as fast as making papdi chaat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 12:55 ist
O'Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar eat papdi chaat. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC MP Derek O'Brien grabbed headlines (and enraged some members of the ruling BJP) on Monday when he said that Bills were being passed by the Modi-Shah government akin to the speed of making papdi chaat (a popular street food).

He tweeted that during the first 10 days of Parliament's Monsoon Session, 12 Bills were passed at an average time of below seven minutes.

Read more: Passing legislation or making 'papdi chaat': TMC MP Derek O'Brien slams Centre

Following his comments, Union minister Pralhad Joshi quoted PM Modi saying that he was anguished over the comment and found it 'insulting to the people who elect MPs'.

Also read — Insult to Parliament: PM Modi slams Opposition for tearing papers, making 'derogatory' remark

However, O'Brien was not affected by the news and responded by asking if the PM would have preferred him saying 'dhokla' instead of 'papdi chaat' as his purpose was 'using a culture idiom to connect with people over the serious issue'.

'Dhoklas' are a snack native to Gujarat, the state where Modi hails from.

O'Brien did not stop there as he had another humorous dig up his sleeve.

The MP was photographed on Tuesday enjoying 'papdi chaat' at New Delhi's TMC office as a response to the war of words.

