Development, public outreach campaigns — BJP's twin planks for upcoming elections

BJP has pinned its hopes on the numerous public service campaigns that it carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to raise relevant issues to be the road to success in the five upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP President J P Nadda held a day-long brainstorming session with the party's national office bearers on the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

“Parivartan (change) is constant and an ongoing process. And I always say, only those succeed in politics who stay relevant,” Nadda said in his remarks at the meeting.

Briefing reporters about the deliberations, BJP Vice President Baijayant Panda said the BJP will contest the assembly elections on the leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leadership in the respective states and the development works carried out by the government.

Panda said India's achievements in combating the Covid-19 pandemic have been applauded the world over and the country was emerging as the fastest growing economy in the world as per the assessment of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Global organisations have said India will be among the fastest-growing economies in the world. Our exports are rising. These are indicators of development and progress,” Panda said.

He said the success on the economic front was a result of the double engine government provided by the BJP.

Panda said the BJP does not work from one election to the other but believes in politics as a means of service to contribute to the progress of the nation.

“We carry on with our public service campaigns every week and every month,” he said.

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said Nadda stressed the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots and empowering every karyakarta in all aspects.

This was the first in-person meeting of the party's office-bearers under the leadership of Nadda since he assumed charge of BJP President in January last year.

