DH Radio | The Lead: Modi bulldozed in 2014, like a bull in a china shop, says Sanjay Jha

There are many people in Congress who celebrate a defeat because it is good to see that a potential rival is looking weak, says Jha

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2021, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 07:55 ist
The Gandhis may have the luxury of losing an election. But what about the average Congress worker, Sanjay Jha asks. Credit: Special arrangement

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio,  Former Congress leader  Sanjay Jha talks to DH about his latest book published by Westland,  "The great unravelling: India after 2014", politics and the role of Congress in it the last 6 years.

Shemin Joy: For those who regularly watch TV debates, Mr Sanjay Jha is a familiar face. An outspoken politician, he is now suspended form the Congress for raising questions which many say are uncomfortable for its leadership. Jha has come up with a new book on politics; politics after 2014. He names it "The great unravelling: India after 2014". I am Shemin Joy and I am joined by Sanjay Jha to talk about his book and politics and the role of Congress in it the last 6 years. India after 2014, is it a story of hopelessness or a story of despair? How do you see it?

Sanjay Jha: Frankly, Shemin I see it as a story of hope. The reason why I have painted some of its dark interiors is because you cannot lay the foundation of hope or as Dr Amartya Sen calls it a curated movement. Until you realise how frail the foundations of India have become...

