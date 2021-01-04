DH Radio | The Lead: Modi bulldozed in 2014, like a bull in a china shop, says Sanjay Jha

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha talks to DH about his latest book published by Westland, "The great unravelling: India after 2014", politics and the role of Congress in it the last 6 years.

Shemin Joy: For those who regularly watch TV debates, Mr Sanjay Jha is a familiar face. An outspoken politician, he is now suspended form the Congress for raising questions which many say are uncomfortable for its leadership. Jha has come up with a new book on politics; politics after 2014. He names it "The great unravelling: India after 2014". I am Shemin Joy and I am joined by Sanjay Jha to talk about his book and politics and the role of Congress in it the last 6 years. India after 2014, is it a story of hopelessness or a story of despair? How do you see it?

Sanjay Jha: Frankly, Shemin I see it as a story of hope. The reason why I have painted some of its dark interiors is because you cannot lay the foundation of hope or as Dr Amartya Sen calls it a curated movement. Until you realise how frail the foundations of India have become...