DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that over 20,000 crore digital transactions are taking place on a daily basis wherein small online payments are helping to build a big digital economy.

Addressing the nation in his 88th monthly programme Mann Ki Baat, he said digital transactions worth over Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

"Now digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place daily in the country and in March, Athe Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions even reached Rs 10 lakh crore," he said.

