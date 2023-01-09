DH Toon | Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1, 2024

DH Toon | Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1, 2024

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 09 2023, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 06:15 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, the year the Lok Sabha elections will be held.

This is being seen as an indication that Ram Mandir, a plank raked up by the saffron camp since 1990 when BJP leader L K Advani started out on a Rath Yatra to focus on the issue, may again be one of the cornerstones of BJP’s campaign in the next general election.

DH Toon
Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Ayodhya temple
India News
Indian Politics

