DH Toon | Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, the year the Lok Sabha elections will be held.
This is being seen as an indication that Ram Mandir, a plank raked up by the saffron camp since 1990 when BJP leader L K Advani started out on a Rath Yatra to focus on the issue, may again be one of the cornerstones of BJP’s campaign in the next general election.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How your cup of coffee contributes to climate change
Scanners for avocados & your brain: Highlights from CES
A battle of equals?
A burst of creative energy
A fine-tuning of innovation
The curious case of gay rights in Singapore
A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland
A time traveller’s menu in Spain
'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'