Did not expect this from Manmohan Singh: Sitharaman on ex-PM's criticism of Modi government

She compared data on export, FDI and inflation during the Modi government with Singh's dispensation to claim that economic indicators are much better now

  • Feb 17 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 22:21 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hitting back at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his criticism of the Modi government's handling of economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he is more remembered for having brought India to "fragile five" and rampant inflation during his term.

"I have great regards for you (Singh). I did not expect this from you," Sitharaman said, wondering if he is suddenly speaking about economy because of "electoral consideration" of the Punjab assembly polls.

Also Read | Rather than admitting mistakes, BJP still blaming Nehru for people's problems: Manmohan Singh

She also referred to recent revelations about former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna having taken guidance of a 'Himalayan Yogi' in running the country's biggest stock exchange and said Singh was not even aware how the bourse was being run for so long when he was in power.

She compared data on export, FDI and inflation during the Modi government with Singh's dispensation to claim that economic indicators are much better now.

