Don't go to media if you want to stay in govt: JD(U) to allies

Facing criticism, the JD(U) has threatened its alliance partners in Bihar to avoid giving statements to the media over liquor ban or pull out of the government.

Dr Sanjiv Kumar, a JD(U) MLA, on Tuesday said that leaders of alliance partners should interact with the Chief Minister on any issue, especially on the liquor ban before going to the media.

"We have an alliance of four parties in Bihar. It is obvious that the ideology and agendas of all the parties would not be the same. If we have any differences, we should sit together and discuss with the Chief Minister before going to the media," Kumar said.

"The decision of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is final. He always looks for the development of Bihar. If any party has a different opinion from the Chief Minister, they are free to take decisions. No one will stop you if you want to separate from the alliance. Staying in the government and also criticising its decisions will not be tolerated anymore," Kumar said.

Following the liquor tragedy in Nalanda on Saturday that claimed 13 lives so far, BJP and HAM in particular are criticizing the Nitish Kumar government for the poor implementation of the liquor ban in Bihar. BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal has opened a front against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that the nexus of senior officers, police and mafias are responsible for poor implementation of the law.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, former chief minister of Bihar and president of HAM has already said: "If PM Narendra Modi would withdraw three farms law, why CM Nitish Kumar has made liquor ban a prestige issue. He can withdraw this law as well."

