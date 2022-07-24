Droupadi Murmu to become 10th successive president to take oath on July 25

Murmu the 10th successive Prez to take oath on July 25

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2022, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 19:20 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977.

Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on July 25. India's first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950 -- the day India became a Republic.

Also Read | Inside Droupadi Murmu's world: Passionate teacher, disciplinarian, vegetarian

In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on May 13, 1962 and was in office till May 13, 1967.

Also Read | Tribal aspirations from better education to emancipation rise, with Murmu set to be President

Two presidents -- Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed -- could not complete their tenures as they died in harness.

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on July 25, 1977. Since then successive presidents including Giani Zail Singh, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, K R Narayanan, A P J Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind have taken oath on July 25.

