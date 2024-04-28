News in Pics | April 28, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Police officers ride horses as people attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and to call for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 27, 2024.
Godzilla projection mapping display makes an appearance on the surface of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building to mark the 70th anniversary of his birth, as a part of a Tokyo tourism promotion event called "Tokyo Night & Light", a project recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest projection mapping display, in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2024.
People look on as the sailing ship Belem departs with the Olympic flame from Greece for the 2024 Paris Games, in the port of Piraeus, Greece, April 27, 2024.
Members of Russian emergencies ministry line up before a rehearsal for a military parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2024.
