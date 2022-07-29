Ex-IPS officer Krishna Prasad likely to join BJP

Ex-IPS officer Krishna Prasad likely to join BJP

The 1987-batch IPS officer retired in DGP rank in 2020 is currently running an NGO

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 29 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 16:11 ist
Former IPS officer T Krishna Prasad. Credit: Twitter/tkp1080

Former IPS officer T Krishna Prasad is in talks with the BJP top brass and may join the saffron party soon, sources said on Friday.

The 1987-batch IPS officer retired in DGP rank in 2020 is currently running an NGO, which aims to bring cheers to the marginal sections of the society.

If everything goes as per plan Prasad is likely to join the party in August.

Also Read—Conscience, central leadership behind 'Janotsava' cancellation

The former police official told PTI that discussions are on and he wants to play an active role in decision making bodies at the national level. “Some discussions are going on.

I want to play an active role in Delhi, not in electoral politics. Basically I would like to be engaged with policy making bodies,” Krishna Prasad said.

He said he firmly believes that the nation would progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and it was proved with the country’s performance “being better” during Covid-19 pandemic times than normal times.

The BJP successfully enticed several former bureaucrats into its fold during the last few years. R Chandravadan, who had retired as excise commissioner, joined the party. Similarly Ratna Prabha, retired Karnataka's chief secretary and a Telugu native joined BJP and unsuccessfully contested Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao is already in the party.

Check out DH's latest videos

BJP
Delhi

