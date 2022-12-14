Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.
Rahul Gandhi had a more than half-an-hour discussion with Rajan during the yatra, which resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur.
Also Read | Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra a campaign to unite country: Sachin Pilot
Rajan is known for keeping a frank opinion on economic issues. Both put forth their views on the economic issues for a documentary.
अर्थव्यवस्था से लेकर बैंकिंग सुधार तक सरकार से बिना डरे और मोदी सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ बेबाकी से अपनी बात रखने वाले रिजर्व बैंक के पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन भी बने भारत यात्री।#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I8ocvLRdrE
— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) December 14, 2022
Raghuram Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during the second term of the UPA and the initial years of the Modi government.
Officials confirmed that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a week-long break after crossing the Rajasthan-Haryana border. There will be a break in travel from December 24 to January 2.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on December 16, on the completion of 100 days of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will go to Jaipur. All the passengers will participate in Sunidhi Chauhan's music event there.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors
Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options
Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer
Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated
Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China
Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time