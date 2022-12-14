Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during the second term of the UPA and the initial years of the Modi government

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Dec 14 2022, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 11:28 ist
Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi had a more than half-an-hour discussion with Rajan during the yatra, which resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur.

Rajan is known for keeping a frank opinion on economic issues. Both put forth their views on the economic issues for a documentary.

Raghuram Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during the second term of the UPA and the initial years of the Modi government.

Officials confirmed that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a week-long break after crossing the Rajasthan-Haryana border. There will be a break in travel from December 24 to January 2.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on December 16, on the completion of 100 days of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will go to Jaipur. All the passengers will participate in Sunidhi Chauhan's music event there.

Raghuram Rajan
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Reserve Bank
India News
India Politics
Rajasthan

