Exploring tech solutions to drones on border: BSF chief

BSF chief DG Johri said on Sunday that the border security force is working on technical solutions to combat drones on the India-Pakistan border

  • Dec 01 2019, 12:09pm ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2019, 12:11pm ist
Border Security Force (BSF) jawan stand guard at India-Pakistan International border, at Ranbir Singh Pura in Jammu, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi The Border Security Force (BSF) is working on technical solutions to combat the threat of rogue drones along the India-Pakistan International Border, the chief of the force said on Sunday.

BSF Director General V K Johri also said that the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities" by using new technology and intelligence to guard the over 6,386 km long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the 55th Raising Day event of the force at a BSF camp here, the DG said the Line of Control (Loc) in Kashmir and the International Border in Punjab have become "operationally sensitive" in recent times.

"We have received reports about the activity of drones along the western border front (along Pakistan) in the recent past and we are working on technical solutions and taking important steps to tackle this issue," DG Johri said.

He added that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert "all times" to thwart these bids.

