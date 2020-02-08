Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan PM

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan PM

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived here on Friday on a five-day trip

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2020, 12:53pm ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 13:56pm ist
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (Reuters photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed issues relating to development partnership and security cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived here on Friday on a five-day trip, his first overseas visit after being appointed as prime minister of the island nation in November last year.

Officials said a number of issues relating to defence, security and trade figured in the meeting between the Sri Lankan prime minister and Jaishankar.

After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

Mahinda Rajapaksa served as the country's president from 2005-2015, becoming one of tChe longest-serving leaders in South Asia. He was also prime minister for a brief period in 2018.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited India in November which was also his first official overseas trip after taking charge of the top office.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's tenure as president saw China expanding its footprints in the Indian Ocean island nation, triggering concerns in India.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jaishankar
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka
India
China
Comments (+)
 