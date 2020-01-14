FIR against Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh over 'shot like dogs' remark against CAA protesters

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged an FIR against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for his controversial remark that protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were 'shot like dogs' by BJP governments in Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The FIR was lodged by TMC on Tuesday.

“We think incited by his (Ghosh’s) remarks BJP cadres may attack and even shoot TMC workers. So we have lodged an FIR against in in Habra Police station in North 24 Paraganas district,” said senior TMC leader and state’s Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick.

However, Ghosh seemed unfazed by the FIR against him. Speaking to journalists later in the day he said that he will “respond to the FIR in court.”

The state BJP chief, who is no stranger to controversies, defended his remark and said that he will continue to say so in future.

“I have only told the truth and I will say it again in future,” said Ghosh.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh courted another controversy at Kharagpur in West Medinipur district.

“West Bengal from where slogans of Vande Mataram and Jai Hind were raised. But when slogans of Pakistan Zindabad are raised here one must think that it has become a den of anti-nationals. Here idiots are shouting ‘go back’ slogans to the Prime Minister and don’t have the guts to say ‘go back to infiltrators. Mamata Banerjee is shielding them,” said Ghosh.

The development comes days after Ghosh said at a rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district that anti-CAA protesters were “shot dead like dogs” in BJP ruled states.

“Our Governments in Karnatak, Uttar Pradesh and Assam has shot them (anti-CAA protesters) like dogs. They (infiltrators) will come and live here and then destroy national property. Is it their Zamindari?”. said Ghosh on Monday.

He faced severe criticism from both outside and inside BJP. While the Chief Minister condemned his speech Union Minister Babul Supriyo in a tweet described Ghosh’s remark as “very irresponsible” and “figment of his imagination.” He also stated that BJP governments in “UP, Assam hv(have) NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever.”