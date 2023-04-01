Former JD(S) MLA A T Ramaswamy joins BJP

Former JD(S) MLA from Arkalgud, A T Ramaswamy joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur at BJP Headquarter in New Delhi on Saturday.

Welcoming the party, Thakur said the joining of Ramaswamy will strengthen the BJP hands. As a crusader against corruption and land grabbers, Ramaswamy has earned a lot of respect. After joining the BJP also, he will continue his good works in the interest of people of Karnataka, Thakur said.

The BJP, which is desperate to make its presence in Vokkaliga belt of Old Mysuru region, is likely to field him from Arkalgud assembly in the coming polls. Four time MLA from Arkalgud, the Vokkaliga leader gained popularity after he headed a joint legislature committee during 2006-07 to probe land grabbing in Bengaluru Urban District. The committee submitted volumes of report which unraveled land sharks in Bengaluru and the surrondings.

Speaking to media, Ramaswamy said he has joined the party without any expectation.

"I’m really impressed by the way party (BJP) is working. I’m a victim of money power because I always used to talk about irregularities and corruption. Without any condition I’m joining BJP. I just want an opportunity to serve people,” he said.

“I am impressed with the way the BJP is taking our country forward. It is mostly because core value and ideals of top most leaders. As a politician, I never aspired for any posts or government facilities,” he said.

Ramaswamy, who met BJP national president J P Nadda later in the day, also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day stay in Delhi.

He said he would be happy to work with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the welfare of people.

Ramaswamy has been vocal about his differences with the JD(S) leadership in recent days. He resigned for the MLA post on Friday.

Former Minister A Manju, who has earlier been with both Congress and BJP, and had represented the Arkalgud constituency in the past, recently joined JD(S) and is likely to be the party's candidate from the segment.

Ramaswamy had headed a joint legislature committee on land encroachments in Bengaluru Urban districts. In my report, I had mentioned total 41,000 acres of government lands were encroached by land sharks in and around Bengaluru by creating fake land records. Lot of government employees and politicians involved in this scam, he said.