Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday resigned from the party, even as the Congress is holding its 'Chintan Shivir' to chart out its future course of action.
"...Good luck, and goodbye Congress," Jakhar said while announcing his resignation on his 'dil ki baat' stream on Facebook.
The Congress had last month decided to remove Jakhar from all party positions.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube