Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

The Congress had last month decided to remove Jakhar from all party positions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 13:17 ist
Sunil Jakhar. Credit: AFP file photo

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday resigned from the party, even as the Congress is holding its 'Chintan Shivir' to chart out its future course of action.

"...Good luck, and goodbye Congress," Jakhar said while announcing his resignation on his 'dil ki baat' stream on Facebook.

The Congress had last month decided to remove Jakhar from all party positions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sunil Jakhar
Congress
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

 