Frustrated Kashmiris may lynch former rulers: Lekhi

Alleging corruption by some political families which ruled Kashmir during the last few decades, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday claimed that people of the region were so angry that if restrictions were lifted, they would probably "lynch" them.

She also maintained that the situation in Kashmir was normal and there was no curfew. However, she said there were restrictions on the internet in view of the likely false propaganda by "vested interests".

Lekhi was speaking to media on the sidelines of an event by FICCI Ladies Organisation(FLO).

".... I am sure that the people who are frustrated with the actions of these three families, the political manoeuvrability and the control they have exercised, if restrictions are removed, they will probably be lynched on the roads, because the kind of wrongs they have committed in the state," she said without naming anyone.

"They have cheated the people of the state," she added.

Lekhi pointed out that the rights of minorities including Hindus and several others in Jammu and Kashmir were impacted while many schemes could not be implemented due to Article 370 in J&K which was abrogated recently.

To a query on the AAP government in New Delhi offering various sops to its citizens, Lekhi said, "they are poll gimmicks."

"... People in Delhi are far smarter and they are not someone who will be bought over by consumeristic perspective," she said.

On women's role in politics in the country, the BJP leader said, their participation at grassroot level such as panchayats and municipalities was higher when compared to other nations.