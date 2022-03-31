G-23 never sought leader from outside Gandhi family as Congress president: Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday claimed that the G-23 group of Congress dissidents never demanded that a leader from outside the Gandhi family head the party.

Their demand of organisational polls has been met as elections will be held within three months, he said, speaking to reporters at his residence here.

Asked about the demand that somebody from outside the Gandhi family should become the president of Congress, Nath said, “The party elections are going to be held. This G-23 group is very close to me. They have been my colleagues for years. They have never made any such demand. In fact, all their demands have already been met. They have asked for party elections and they are going to be held. Polls can't be held without membership, so that process is also going on and elections will be held in three months' time."

Those sitting in cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Bengaluru and talking about the country do not understand "towns and villages," he further said.

The G-23 leaders, who are seeking organisational reforms, had held meetings earlier this month following Congress's dismal performance in the Assembly elections in five states.

Meanwhile, Nath targeted the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh over inflation. While the price of every other commodity is rising, that of liquor has fallen, he said. “Milk is getting costlier while liquor is becoming cheaper,” the Congress leader quipped. Rising petrol and diesel prices have a spiralling effect on the prices of edible items including milk, vegetables, medicines and other items of daily need, he said.

“Modi ji used to say big things about inflation in 2013-14 and Shivraj used to ride bicycle in protest (against fuel price rise), they are quiet on the issue now," Nath said.

Chouhan has now started a "factory of announcements and assurances,” he quipped. The cost of fertilizer and seeds has increased compared to four years ago, Nath said, adding that farmers, the youth and small traders are all in trouble and hence Congress is staging protests "to open the government's eyes and ears as the government's mouth is open but eyes and ears are shut."

