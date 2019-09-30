Gambhir dubs Pak PM as 'role model for terrorists'

Gautam Gambhir, East Delhi MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former cricketer, on Monday, slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the latter's speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

The former cricketer tweeted, "Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community."

Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

Imran Khan, in his speech, at the 74th session of the UNGA, said, "Because of cricket & cricket being a passion in the subcontinent I had a great following in India. When my party came to power the first thing we did was to reach out to India."

During an event in Pakistan, before his UN monologue, Khan said, "I'll treat this as net practice for tomorrow. In my 22, 23 years of politics, I've never seen anticipation for anything like my speech in the UN General Assembly. The closest feeling I've had in the past was before the World Cup cricket final."

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is the only World Cup-winning captain of his nation.