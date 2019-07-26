Govt adopted 'Badal Sakta Hai' vision: Thakur

The government has left behind the 'Chalta Hai Attitude' and adopted 'Badal Sakta Hai' Vision, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said.

The launch of Digital India and Digital Payments is to ensure more people can benefit from technology, especially in rural areas, he said, adding the government has ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few but are there for all sections of society.

Addressing the Conference on Digital and Cashless Economy he said the government has reduced delays in the payment of wages, curbed corruption and plugged up any leakages in the system by applying Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Aadhaar-linked Payments (ALP).

To ensure digital literacy in every house-hold, he said, the government has initiated the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) to make 60 million adults digitally literate in rural India of which more than 10 million people have already been trained.

Reserve Bank of India has released the ‘Payment And Settlement Systems In India: Vision – 2019-2021 which aims to transform India into a cash-lite economy and ensure that the country has a ‘state-of-the-art’ payment and settlement systems that are safe and secure, he said.

He expressed hope that India will transition from paper currency to digital currency, much faster and with more volume anywhere seen in the world.

He also cautioned that with these disruptive transformations, comes immense challenges of integrity and security of digital payment systems which is where there is a need to partner together, as government and industry.