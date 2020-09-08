Govt selling country's assets 'shameful': Rahul Gandhi

Govt selling country's assets 'shameful': Rahul Gandhi

  Sep 08 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of selling the country's assets to recover its economic losses and described as "shameful" reports of the sale of stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

"Modi ji is running the 'Sell Government Companies' campaign. The country's assets are being sold one by one to make up for their own economic mess," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Selling LIC is another shameful attempt of the Modi government while setting aside the future and trust of the people," he said.

There are reports that the government may divest its stake by 25 per cent in the public sector LIC, which is fully owned by it at present. 

