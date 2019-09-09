Govt should fix errors in NRC final list: RSS

The RSS on Monday said there are "some errors" in the final list of National Register of Citizens in Assam and the government should remove those before moving forward, but asserted that the exercise is a welcome step.

Concerns were raised at the RSS' three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates on the first day of the meet on Saturday over several genuine people being left out of the final list of NRC in Assam, majority of whom they claimed are Hindus, sources said.

BJP's general secretary Ram Madhav, who is also the party's in charge for all the seven northeastern states, has briefed the meeting about the NRC exercise carried out in Assam and its final list.

Addressing a press conference here on the final day of the Sangh's coordination meeting, RSS' joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described NRC as a "complicated and a complex issue" as names of many Bangladeshi illegal immigrants are in the voter's list.