Govt to auction 41 new coal blocks 'very shortly'

The government plans to auction more than 41 new coal blocks "very shortly", Union minister Prahlad Joshi said on Wednesday. He told the Lok Sabha that a number of important steps have been taken to augment and monitor coal dispatches to power plants.

In 2018-19, all commodities loading by the Indian Railways was 1,223.29 million tonnes, out of which coal loading was 605.82 MT, which is almost 50 per cent, the Coal and Mines minister said.

A committee, comprising coal and power secretaries, and Member (Traffic) of Railway Board reviews coal transportation and supply on a regular basis. Responding to supplementary queries during the Question Hour, Joshi said, "we are going to auction more than 41 new coal blocks very shortly".

He also said that coal production, as well as demands, are increasing in the country.