Govt will have to tell who bought Pegasus: Kharge

Parliament has witnessed disruption throughout the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to DH's Shemin Joy on the demands and strategy of Opposition, passing of bills in din and issues raised by them.

On Wednesday, six Trinamool Congress MPs were suspended for a day for protesting on the Pegasus episode. What is your response to the decision of the Chair?

I can't comment on the Chairman’s decision. But I feel it is not justified, it is not reasonable and it is not appropriate in these circumstances. Targeting a few MPs and asking them to withdraw for a day is not good, because MPs from other parties were also in the Well of the House. Bills are passed in din but Opposition MPs are not allowed to speak. If Bills are passed in din is a right thing, then MPs should also be allowed. You cannot say the entire protesters should go and only then, someone from the Opposition is allowed to speak.

This is the third week of the Monsoon Session and no substantial business is held though bills are passed in din. Why is it so?

Why is the government running away from discussion on the Pegasus issue? What is the hitch? They are running away because they are scared that they will get exposed. They will have to tell who bought Pegasus, as the NSO says it sells only to governments. All these things will come out. It is not the first time that suspension of business is demanded. During the UPA government, there were several such occasions to discuss inflation, FDI in retail and farmer suicides. Between 2014 and 2016 during the Narendra Modi government, there were four such occasions when business was suspended to discuss attack on the secular fabric of the country, agrarian crisis, Kashmir and demonetisation. However, now they are purposely not allowing it. It is because they will be exposed.

Why is Pegasus an important issue for the Opposition?

Several countries, including France, are investigating it. Richard Nixon had to resign after the Watergate scandal. The Irish Prime Minister had to resign. In Karnataka, Ramakrishna Hegde had to resign. Why no action is taken? Why is it that the government is scared? What is the government hiding? Pegasus is not an issue just concerning an individual. It has an impact on the security of the country.

The government narrative is that it is the Opposition that is disrupting Parliament. Do you agree?

They are putting the blame on the opposition. We have given notice on the Pegasus issue. You discuss that. We demand a response either by the Prime Minister or the Home Minister and not from the Information and Technology Minister. Does the IT Minister deal with intelligence gathering? He has no role in it. At the maximum, he may be a facilitator of technology. So that is why we demand the presence of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister.

Government says you are not allowing a discussion on farmers issue, price rise etc. Pegasus is a non-issue. How will you respond to this?

Farmers' issues are very important, so are price rise, inflation and fuel price hike. When your freedom, privacy and liberty are itself in danger, your democracy is itself in danger, shouldn't you give importance to that? If only democracy survives, we will survive. If liberty is there, then only we can speak. The farmers' issue is also most important. We have discussed earlier also. We will again discuss it because farmers are sitting on the borders of Delhi. We are also ready to discuss price rise, fuel price hike, inflation and other issues. Even we want to discuss the Rafale issue on which the French government itself has ordered a probe.

There is a complaint from the Opposition benches that Opposition floor leaders are not getting a chance to speak?

I have written a letter to the Chairman. When the Leader of the Opposition raises his hand, he should be given a chance to speak. It is the convention, unwritten rule of the House that whenever the Leader of the House intervenes anytime, he should be allowed to speak. At the same time, whenever the Opposition leader intervenes, he should be equally given the same importance as the Leader of the House. They are not following that. This is one thing. Why are they not allowed? I think the government is not interested.

Has the government reached out to you?

There is false propaganda that the government is reaching out to us. The Prime Minister's comments that the Opposition is disturbing the proceedings and it is a blot on Indian democracy. Show me one notice calling all Opposition parties for a meeting. Simply meeting in the lobby and requesting smooth functioning would not help.

How united is the Opposition?

We are fully united. We are fighting unitedly. Parties may have their own interests in respective states. Different voices may be there in states but here we are together in national issues. I am meeting all Opposition leaders almost on a daily basis. Rahul Gandhi has also taken an interest and he held meetings with Opposition leaders. He has also asked me to contact Opposition parties.

What is the Opposition strategy for the rest of the Session?

Our demands remain the same. The Pegasus issue should be taken first. Let people listen to the issue. Other issues should follow.