Gujarat polls: Cong releases 2nd list of 46 candidates

Gujarat polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 46 candidates

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and the votes will be counted on December 8

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 01:15 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 46 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 89. The Congress last Friday had released its first list of 43 candidates for the elections.

Among the candidates named in the second list, Arjanbhai Bhudia has been fielded from Bhuj, Bhikhabhai Joshi from Junagadh, Aslam Cyclewala from Surat East, Ashokbhai Patel from Surat North and Kamlkumar Patel from Valsad.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly polls: 10 candidates in AAP's 14th list; 174 names declared so far

The Congress is seeking to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and the votes will be counted on December 8.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

 