Hanuman's bead breaks new ground in Noida Film City

Who would have thought that a joke on Twitter would take such a dramatic turn as this one? On Oct 17, Twitterati woke up to #NoidaFilmCityExcavation trending on the social media websites calling for an excavation to unearth Hanuman's bead from under the Noida Film City in the outskirts of Delhi.

It all started with a series of tweets by Rahul Gandhi's parody account @RoflGandhi, where he wrote a story on how Hanuman Ji's 'manka' is buried under the Noida Film City.

रोहतक यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रोफेसर बलवान दहिया जी हिंदू अध्यात्म के रिसर्चर हैं। हनुमानजी पर गहरा अध्ययन किया है। उनकी रिसर्च है कि जब हनुमानजी संजीवनी लेकर लौट रहे थे तो उनकी गदा पर लगा एक मनका नीचे गिर गया था। हजारों साल बीत गये। नौवीं सदी में वो मनका एक गरीब कृपाराम को मिला।(1/न) — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 17, 2019

"Professor Balwan Dahiya Ji is a researcher of Hindu Spirituality at Rohtak University. Has done a deep study on Hanumanji. His research is that when Hanumanji was returning with Sanjeevani, a bead on his mace fell down. After thousands of years, In the ninth century the bead was found by a poor Kriparam," the Congress leader's parody account tweeted.

Further, the account stated that the 'miraculous mystery' can change the fortunes of India.

"Professor Dahiya's grandfather Bhaleram Dahiya also once met Nehru and demanded an excavation for the discovery of the Bajrangi temple. But they were ignored. Today, a number of news studios are inhabited in Film City and imprisoned in the ground, a miraculous mystery that can change the fortunes of India."

प्रोफेसर दहिया अब प्रधानमंत्री जी से उम्मीद कर रहे हैं जैसे वो नेहरू जी की अन्य गलतियों को सुधार रहे हैं, वैसे ही नवोदय नगरी के बजरंगी मंदिर की खोज करके एक और इतिहास ठीक कर देंगे। न्यूज़ स्टूडियो तो कहीं भी बस सकते हैं, लेकिन बजरंगी का निवास एक विशेष स्थल ही होता है। 🙏 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 17, 2019

RoflGandhi also urged the Film City to be excavated. "If not today, tomorrow the people of the country will definitely ask for the answer. Nothing over faith, no news studio at all. "

आज नहीं तो कल देश की जनता इसका जवाब जरूर मांगेगी। आस्था के ऊपर कुछ नहीं, न्यूज स्टूडियो तो बिल्कुल नहीं। 🙏🙏 #NoidaFilmCityExcavation — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 17, 2019

Soon after this, everyone, from journalists to politicians, took on to Twitter in support of the excavation.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal on Twitter came in support of the excavation. They tweeted, "According to BJP, Hanuman was a Dalit, not a Savarna! That is why Brahminical BJP #NoidaFilmCityExcavation I am coming! This is a question of faith in Hindu identity and the Hindu religion of Bahujan society! If it is delayed or played with Hindu public sentiment, it would have devastating consequences!"

भाजपा के अनुसार हनुमान दलित थे, सवर्ण नहीं! इसीलिए ब्राह्मणवादी भाजपा #NoidaFilmCityExcavation में आना-कानी कर रही है! यह हिन्दू अस्मिता व बहुजन समाज के हिन्दू धर्म में आस्था का प्रश्न है! अगर इसमें देरी या हिन्दू जनभावना से खिलवाड़ हुई तो विध्वंसक परिणाम होंगे! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 17, 2019

Renowned director and producer, Shekhar Kapur took a dig at it. He said, "Yes! We tried to keep this a secret for a long time. We were asked by the archaeological society of India not to tell anyone as there would be huge problems on ownership. Last I heard Anil Kapoor has it in his home #NoidaFilmCityExcavation."

Yes ! We tried to keep this secret for a long time. We were asked by the archeological society of India not to tell anyone as there would be huge problems on ownwrship. Last I heard @AnilKapoor has it in his home #NoidaFilmCityExcavation https://t.co/vVtCqkByTt — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 17, 2019

MLA Md Nematullah said that excavation should start immediately. "If India is to become the world guru and the most powerful country, #NoidaFilmCityExcavation Start the work of immediately."

Another Twitterati shared the GPS of the Temple where the bead is buried.

"Exact GPS yeh hai mandir ka.. Agar khudai ki jaaye toh Hanuman ji ka manka yahin milega. 28.569412, 77.317797."

Exact GPS yeh hai mandir ka.. Agar khudai ki jaaye toh Hanuman ji ka manka yahin milega 28.569412, 77.317797 — Kapil (@kapsology) October 17, 2019

This doesn't end here

A news channel also hopped onto the bandwagon by running it on their bulletin. "Ayodhya is ours, lord Ram is ours, from where did these Muslims come?" they said in their poster.

If you think this stopped here, you are wrong. Around 4,000 people actually took this seriously and signed a petition on Noida Film City excavation created by Gandhi's parody account on Change.org.

UP Govt, Govt of India: Noida Film City Excavation for Historical Hanuman Ji Temple - Please Sign the Petition! https://t.co/wgcwZGm3gD #NoidaFilmCityExcavation — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 17, 2019

Some enthusiasts took this elaborated joke a little further by setting up an event on Facebook to gather people to 'Party at Noida film city for Hanuman Ji ka Manka'.

