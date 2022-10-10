Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Himanta condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had 'ruled the hearts of millions for many decades.'

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 10 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:15 ist
"My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji", Sarma tweeted. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had "ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words".

Also Read — Mulayam was a socialist icon: Sukhbir Badal

"My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji", Sarma tweeted.

The 82-year old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

