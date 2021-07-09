Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Kovind

Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Shah called on the president two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major reshuffle of his ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 15:39 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind and the meeting was described as a courtesy call.

Shah called on the president two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major reshuffle of his ministry.

"I have made a courtesy call to honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind today," Shah tweeted in Hindi, along with a picture of him and the president.

In the reshuffle, effected on Wednesday, the prime minister dropped 12 ministers, brought in 36 new members and redistributed the portfolios.

Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy of all new ministers.

The newly created Ministry of Cooperation has been allocated to Shah, in addition to his responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
Ram Nath Kovind
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 