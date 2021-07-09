Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind and the meeting was described as a courtesy call.

Shah called on the president two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major reshuffle of his ministry.

"I have made a courtesy call to honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind today," Shah tweeted in Hindi, along with a picture of him and the president.

In the reshuffle, effected on Wednesday, the prime minister dropped 12 ministers, brought in 36 new members and redistributed the portfolios.

Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy of all new ministers.

The newly created Ministry of Cooperation has been allocated to Shah, in addition to his responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs.