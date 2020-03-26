Social distancing, the Kerala way: Shashi Tharoor

How to maintain physical distance, the Kerala way: Shashi Tharoor

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 26 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 00:39 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

With social distancing being the mantra to keep coronavirus at bay, a provision store in Kerala has devised an innovative way to keep customers literally at an arm's length, while serving them.

Kerala has reported 118 positive coronavirus cases till date in the state.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

In an image, which has gone viral on social media, a shopkeeper is seen providing provisions to a woman though a pvc pipe strapped to his table.

The photograph has also been tweeted by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with the caption "How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper and customer while buying essential supplies. The Kerala way".

As part of the social distancing measure, tipplers in the state too were seen standing in queues at least one metre apart in front of the state-run retail outlets to purchase liquor. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
Shashi Tharoor
Kerala
Twitter
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 