I am not PM, just a 'pradhan sevak': Modi

Donning a Himachali cap, Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the last eight years of his government, he never thought of himself as the prime minister but considered himself as a 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant) of the country.

Also all these years were devoted to welfare of the people, good governance and security of each Indian.

"No goal is impossible for capability of New India," Modi said addressing a huge gathering at the historic Ridge.

"In the last eight years not even once did I vision myself as the PM. Only when I sign documents do I have the responsibility of the PM but as soon as the file is gone, I'm no longer a PM. I'm just a 'pradhan sevak' of 130 crore people who are everything in my life and my life is also for you," he said.

Amid the chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', prime minister Modi earlier reached Himachal Pradesh capital to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

On arrival, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathisers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the prime minister's arrival.

Amid the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, whom Modi described as his friend, and union minister Anurag Thakur on the dais, Modi in his 40-minute address in Hindi said: "Today is a very special day in my life. I am privileged that I was given a chance to honour my motherland. I am thankful to you all who have come in such a large number to bestow their blessings."

Saying that nearly 200 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, he said: "During this Covid-19 pandemic, I also got the chance to take care of the children who lost their parents to the disease. Our government took the decision to look after these children. I also sent some monetary assistance to these children through cheques yesterday."

Sounding poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh later this year, Modi listed out the achievements of the BJP government in Centre. "Before 2014, there was concern about the security of the country, today we are proud of surgical air strike.

"This family of 130 crore Indians is all I have, you people are everything in my life and this life too is for you.

"I repeat the resolve that I will do whatever I can, for the welfare of everyone, for the honour of every Indian, for the security of every Indian and for the prosperity of every Indian and a life of happiness and peace for everyone."

The prime minister said the government is trying to give a permanent solution to the problems which were earlier assumed to be permanent.

Also Read: PM Modi transfers Rs 21,000 crore for farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi

"Our government started empowering the poor from day one. We are working to build a new India not a vote bank

"Hundred per cent empowerment means ending discrimination and appeasement. Hundred per cent empowerment means that every poor gets full benefits of government schemes," he said, adding "No goal is impossible for capability of New India".

The prime minister also released the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on the occasion by transferring Rs 21,000 crore directly to the bank accounts to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers.

During the roadshow, Modi came out of the cavalcade and accepted greetings of the people by taking a stroll on The Mall. Chief minister Thakur and governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar were accompanying him.

Political observers told IANS the focus of Modi's visit is the Assembly polls, which are slated later this year, in the hill state.

Modi often recalls his special bond with the state. He is also trying to keep his party's 'double engine government' on the track by recapitulating milestones the state achieved through Centre's welfare schemes.

Also Read: In Shimla, Modi sings praises of BJP's corruption free regime

Speaking at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan, chief minister Thakur hailed prime minister Modi's leadership.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we have recovered from the Covid crisis. The double engine government in Himachal Pradesh has tried to work for the development of the state in the last four years.

"With your blessings, we will form our government again in Himachal Pradesh," an elated Thakur said.

Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, Thakur said, "I warmly welcome our PM on his visit to Devbhoomi Himachal. The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong."

"Like the four states that had recently gone to polls, the BJP government in the state would also ensure mission repeat by coming to power in the 2022 Assembly elections as people have full faith in policies and programmes initiated by the Central and state governments," the chief minister added.

Earlier, the prime minister was accorded a rousing reception at the Annadale helipad by the governor and the chief minister, besides senior party leaders.