I only love myself day: TMC's Derek O'Brien aims dig at PM Modi over Parliament building inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building was akin to "I only love myself day", TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Sunday and accused the government of mocking and insulting the House in the past nine years.

Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The TMC was among the first parties to announce that it was staying away from Sunday's inauguration.

Around 20 Opposition parties decided to boycott the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.

"Now that PM Modi is done with his 'I Only Love Myself Day', let us remind him of how he and his government have mocked and insulted Parliament in the last nine years," O'Brien said in a tweet.

He alleged in his tweet that the prime minister has answered zero questions in Parliament and just one out of 10 bills was scrutinised by parliamentary committees, down from the earlier seven out of 10 bills.

He said the number of ordinances promulgated by the Modi government has more than doubled compared to earlier.

"Eight sessions of Parliament have been adjourned before the scheduled date. Members from the Opposition have been robbed of their right to vote on Bills.

"It has been four years, but there is still no Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha. Stop undermining our great Parliamentary democracy," he said.