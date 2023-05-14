If there's 40% corruption in K'taka, there's 100% of it in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) mounts offensive against BJP

Buoyed by the results of Karnataka assembly elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) launched a major offensive on the BJP on Sunday with its trouble-shooter and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut saying that there is 100 per cent corruption in Maharashtra if it was 40 per cent in the neighbouring state.
"If there was 40 per cent corruption in Karnataka, there is 100 per cent corruption in Maharashtra... this current government is corrupt and it will get defeated,” Raut said on Sunday after the crucial Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting in Mumbai.
Speaking on the reported internal differences within the MVA and the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, he said: “There is no internal misunderstanding within the MVA. This current government is corrupt and it will get defeated”.
