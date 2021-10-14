With Vajpayee's 'wise words', Varun Gandhi backs kisans

In apparent message to BJP, Varun Gandhi shares clip of Vajpayee's speech in support of farmers

In the video clip, Vajpayee is heard telling a gathering that farmers cannot be scared

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2021, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 13:29 ist
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday posted on Twitter a short clip of a speech of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1980 in which he warns the then Indira Gandhi government against repressing farmers and extends his support to them.

Gandhi tweeted, "Wise words from a big-hearted leader..."

The BJP MP has been vocal in empathising with farmers agitating against the three farm laws enacted by the Modi government and sharing Vajpayee's speech is seen as his message to the central government.

In the video clip, Vajpayee is heard telling a gathering that farmers cannot be scared.

"If the government will suppress (farmers), misuse laws, and repress a peaceful agitation, then we will not shy away from joining the farmers' struggle and standing with them," he is heard saying.

Gandhi has also sought stringent action against those responsible for the death of four farmers after vehicles, allegedly linked to BJP leaders, ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. He was recently dropped from the BJP national executive in what was seen as an indication of the party leadership's unhappiness with the Pilibhit MP. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Varun Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 