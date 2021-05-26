India cannot accept terrorism or accept it as legitimate diplomacy: Jaishankar

India cannot accept terrorism or it cannot accept that in any way as legitimate diplomacy or as any other aspect of statecraft, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday as he underlined that the recent agreement between the militaries of India and Pakistan on ceasefire is a "good step" but there are "obviously bigger issues”.

Jaishankar made the comments during a conversation with former US National Security Advisor General HR McMaster in ‘Battlegrounds’ session on 'India: Opportunities And Challenges For A Strategic Partnership’ presented by the Hoover Institution.

"Look what I can tell you at this point of time, is that we had an agreement some weeks ago between our Director General of Military Operations that we would not fire across at each other, across the Line of Control, which has seen a lot of that. And it’s seen a lot of that, mainly because there's been infiltration from their side,” Jaishankar said while responding to a question on Pakistan.

"So, the basis for not firing is very clear because the reason for firing is infiltration so if there is no infiltration there's obviously no reason to fire. That's a good step. But I think there are obviously bigger issues," the minister, currently on an official visit to the United States, added.

The militaries of India and Pakistan, in a surprise announcement on February 25, said that they had agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

"At the end of the day, the two neighbours have to find ways. It's not a question of do we live with each other. You won't live with each other if you're agnostic about how you live with each other,” Jaishankar said.

"And you also pointed out that since 1947, part of the problem has been cross-border terrorism... So, there also has to be perhaps appreciation of what the costs have been to themselves. What it has done to their own society and how that has impacted them. I mean, they need to reflect on it because they are doing it to themselves,” he added.

"But I think it's important right now if there is thinking along the lines that there needs to be a better relationship with India. On our side there has been clarity of thinking, and the clarity of thinking is that we cannot accept terrorism, or we cannot accept that it is in any way legitimate as diplomacy or as any other aspect of statecraft. So let us see, you know where this progresses. Obviously everybody hopes for the best," the minister added.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India’s war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the same month.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

In March, Pakistan's powerful Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that it was time for India and Pakistan to "bury the past and move forward” as he asserted that the peace between the two neighbours would help to "unlock" the potential of South and Central Asia.

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 72 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement.