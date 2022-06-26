India in a state of 'undeclared Emergency', alleges CPI(M) leader Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday alleged the country is in a state of "undeclared Emergency" and that like the previous one in 1975, it too will be defeated.
He was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where the latter referred to the Emergency imposed in the country in 1975 under the Congress rule and how it was defeated.
Targeting the Congress, Modi said attempts were made to "crush democracy" during the Emergency imposed in 1975, and asserted that it is difficult to find another example in the world where people defeated a "dictatorial mindset" through democratic means.
In a tweet, Yechury said, "Like then, we will see it happening now. Today’s undeclared Emergency will also be defeated like the First was. At that time it seemed like it will eternally go on. But ‘acche din’ for Democracy will return. The struggle is on and will intensify."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi
Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat
Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes
In gay abandon...
Birthing depression