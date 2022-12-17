India Political Updates: BJP internal meet discusses strategies for K'taka polls
updated: Dec 17 2022, 08:16 ist
07:58
BJP internal meet discusses strategies for K'taka polls
In an internal meeting held earlier this week, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took stock of the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka, with a key part of the discussion focusing on the strategy to win the Vokkaliga and Lingayat votes.
Can Modi magic help BJP sail through the coming year?
The opposition parties learnt vital lessons from the BJP’s recent losses in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and the civic polls in Delhi. The lessons could serve them well in the nine assembly polls slated for 2023.
Can Modi magic help BJP sail through the coming year?
The opposition parties learnt vital lessons from the BJP’s recent losses in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and the civic polls in Delhi. The lessons could serve them well in the nine assembly polls slated for 2023.
State polls: The semis before 2024
As many as nine states are going to polls in 2023. The year could also see a 10th electoral battle if the Centre finally gives its nod to conduct polls in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
