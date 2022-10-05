India Political Updates Live: Late at night inspections of preparations by Shinde ahead of Sena vs Sena Dussehra rally

  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 08:37 ist
  • 08:34

    Late at night inspections of preparations by Shinde ahead of Sena vs Sena Dussehra rally

  • 08:26
  • 07:50

    Congress loses big in Parliamentary Standing Committee reshuffle

    Congress has lost the chairmanship of Parliamentary Standing Committees on Home and Information Technology to the BJP and Shiv Sena in the latest reshuffle while Trinamool Congress, TRS and Samajwadi Party have lost chairpersonship of panels which they were holding.

  • 07:49

    AAP burns 'BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan' effigies in 3,500 places

    Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday held a protest against BJP-run Municipal Corporation, burning effigies of 'BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan' at 3,500 places on the eve of Dussehra.

  • 07:48

    I took the post and resigned on Lalu's directives: Sudhakar

    Former Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday said that he became the minister on the direction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and resigned from the post on his direction as well.

