India Political Updates Live: Late at night inspections of preparations by Shinde ahead of Sena vs Sena Dussehra rally
updated: Oct 05 2022, 08:37 ist
Track live politics news from India, right here with DH.
08:34
Late at night inspections of preparations by Shinde ahead of Sena vs Sena Dussehra rally
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai late at night to inspect the preparations for their Dussehra rally which will be held there today. pic.twitter.com/WSKqB4ZRA7
Congress loses big in Parliamentary Standing Committee reshuffle
Congress has lost the chairmanship of Parliamentary Standing Committees on Home and Information Technology to the BJP and Shiv Sena in the latest reshuffle while Trinamool Congress, TRS and Samajwadi Party have lost chairpersonship of panels which they were holding.
Congress loses big in Parliamentary Standing Committee reshuffle
AAP burns 'BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan' effigies in 3,500 places
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday held a protest against BJP-run Municipal Corporation, burning effigies of 'BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan' at 3,500 places on the eve of Dussehra.
I took the post and resigned on Lalu's directives: Sudhakar
Former Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday said that he became the minister on the direction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and resigned from the post on his direction as well.
