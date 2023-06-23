Indian Political Updates: All roads lead to Bihar as Opposition leaders huddle to design 'first draft' on unity

Top Opposition leaders will meet in Bihar today to prepare the “first draft” of their united fight against the BJP in the 2024 elections, an exercise that has been seen as a parallel to a call for unity from the Bihar capital 48 years ago that led to the Emergency and subsequent fall of Indira Gandhi. Track the meet and all other political updates right here with DH!
As Uddhav heads to Bihar for Oppn meet, MNS takes a dig
BJP trying to counter effects of Opposition meeting in Bihar
As the stage is set for the Opposition meet in Patna, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders sought to downplay the gathering, and said that the allegations of corruption against Opposition leaders will mar the proceedings.
Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said that this is the first time that corruption allegations have been levelled against the Opposition and not the ruling party. “This is an exercise that is undertaken before every election – in 1989, there were allegations of corruption against the ruling Rajiv Gandhi government for the Bofors scam, and in 1977, a key point for the Janata merger was the fight against corruption. But this time, they have no big corruption allegation against the ruling party,” Modi toldDH.
Manipur issue will also be discussed, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar before leaving for Patna.
"We are meeting to discuss some important issues of the country and decide the future course of action. Manipur issue will also be discussed," he said.
Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray have also left for Patna to attend the mega Opposition meeting later today.
Our agenda is to remove BJP government, says Kharge ahead of Opposition meet
We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP government... We will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre's ordinance) before the Parliament session, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as he leaves for the Opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna.
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah arrives in Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting.
If all parties will fight unitedly, BJP will be reduced to 100 seats, says Bihar Congress chief
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Patna from his residence in Delhi to attend the Opposition meeting.
Opposition leaders to kick-start 'Mission 2024' with Patna huddle, Mamata says will 'fight like family'
Top leaders of Opposition parties will meet here on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that they will fight together "like a family" to take on the NDA "one to one".
Sources said the Opposition parties would look to avoid the prickly leadership question as of now and emphasize on building a common ground.(PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M KStalin reached Patna on Thursday for the mega meeting of the opposition parties which will be held at the Bihar Chief Minister's residence, 1 Anne Marg, on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo
What's the purpose of today's Opposition meet in Bihar?
A senior leader told DH that they will have “preliminary” discussions on how to take their fight against the ruling BJP forward in states. He described the meeting as one that will prepare the “first draft” for the united fight but warned against expecting a “big ticket announcement” like seat sharing or state level coalitions.
“We all are meeting with a purpose. Please keep in mind this is only the first meeting and not the last meeting,” the leader said. Sources said the parties are likely to issue a joint statement of intent after the meeting, which would outline the priorities of the group.
However, Kejriwal has upped the ante days before the meeting demanding that the contentious Delhi ordinance be taken up first for discussion at the meeting.
Who are expected to attend the meeting?
The meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would see the participation of top leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee, DMK’s MK Stalin, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.
JMM’s Hemant Soren, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, CPI’s D Raja and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah will join the meeting that will also be attended by party chiefs of CPI(M-L)L,RSP, Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Mani) and VCK.
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will visit the Congress office in Patna and address the party workers at 10 am today.
All eyes on Opposition meeting in Patna today
The meeting of leaders from at least 18 parties comes two days ahead of the anniversary of the infamous declaration of Emergency that curtailed democratic rights but led to an unprecedented unity among the then opposition and their fight leading to the defeat of the Congress government.
AAP threatens to skip Opposition meet if Congress doesn't assure support against Centre's ordinance
AAP appears to be putting a spanner on the Opposition meeting here on Friday by threatening to walk out from the deliberations if Congress refuses to promise it's against the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.
AAP sources said party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to put this condition in the meeting, as the Congress so far has not committed its support owing to the pushback from its Delhi and Punjab units.
Congress pays tribute to former Himachal CM
If all opposition parties will get united then BJP's political shop will be closed, says JDU's Neeraj Kumar
All leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav are united to defeat PM Modi in 2024. It's a big challenge for the BJP that if all opposition parties will get united then their political shop will be closed, says JDU's Neeraj Kumar ahead of Opposition Meeting in Bihar's Patna