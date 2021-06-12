Insensitive: Oppn slams GST on Covid essentials; Congress, Trinamool FMs give dissent notes

Insensitive: Oppn FMs give dissent notes at GST Council

The GST Council had reduced but maintained levies on a host of Covid-19 essentials

Sagar Kulkarni
  • Jun 12 2021, 22:07 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala SItharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

A section of opposition Finance Ministers on Saturday submitted dissent notes opposing the imposition of GST on Covid-related items approved by the GST Council.

Congress also described the GST Council decision to slash tax rate on drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as a case of “relief denied”.

“Post the mayhem & deaths, the belated wake up call is empty lip service,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the imposition of GST on Covid preventive materials, starting with GST on vaccines and items like masks, PPEs, hand sanitizers, Medical Grade Oxygen, testing kits, ventilators, Bipap Machine, and pulse oximeters among others reflect an insensitiveness and lack of compassion.

He said Finance Ministers of Congress-ruled states submitted dissent notes and also protested their exclusion from the Group of Ministers set up by the GST Council.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra also termed the imposition of GST on Covid-related items as an “anti-people” move.

“Since my voice was ignored, I have recorded my dissent by letter,” Mitra said.

 

Badal also asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to start the process for appointment of the Vice Chairperson to the GST Council and establish a GST Secretariat with powers to adjudicate on a dispute resolution mechanism.

Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal slammed the GST Council decision to provide GST relief on some medicines till September 30.

Dhariwal said experts believe that the third wave of the pandemic may come in September-October, therefore, the exemption should be extended till March 31, 2022.

 

