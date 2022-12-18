Internal bickering mounts in Telangana Congress

Internal bickering in the Telangana unit of the Congress party mounted on Saturday with several senior leaders, including a party MP and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, expressing concern over various party affairs.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who spoke to reporters along with other senior leaders, said it was discussed that social media posts defaming strong leaders hurt not only the leaders concerned but also the party. Some expressed the view that a conspiracy was on to take over the party by weakening it by way of undermining the strong leaders, he said.

Former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha asked as to what message would it give to "original Congress activists" if those who joined recently and those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties got prominence in party posts. Congress Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy (known as Jagga Reddy) also spoke.

Also Read | Nadda says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan as BJP seeks his expulsion from Congress

The dissatisfaction of these leaders is seen to be directed against State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy. Meanwhile, former Congress MLA E Anil took exception to the description of some party leaders as "migrants." He appealed to the senior leaders that there should be a united fight against the governments (BRS in Telangana and BJP at the Centre).

After the recent defeat in the bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the Congress in Telangana has been faced with internal trouble as several party leaders recently expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced for the State unit sometime back.