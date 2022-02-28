Must work together to restore peace in Ukraine: Cong

International community must work together to restore peace in Ukraine: Cong

The Congress has been criticising the BJP-led Centre for failing to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine

PTI
New Delhi,
  Feb 28 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 00:52 ist
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid a crisis in Ukraine after the Russian attack, the Congress on Sunday said the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives.

Chairman of the party's foreign affairs department Anand Sharma said the outbreak of hostilities and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of grave concern for the world.

Also read: Modi reviews progress of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

"The Indian National Congress, while expressing its anguish, is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives and further aggravation of the crisis," he said in a statement.

"The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the MINSK and Russia-NATO agreements and earlier understandings," the senior spokesperson of the Congress added.

He said the United Nations charter must be upheld by all the countries.

The Congress has been criticising the BJP-led Centre for failing to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine in time and has sought urgent steps in this direction. 

