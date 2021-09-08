Is Mayawati eyeing repeat of 2007 by wooing Brahmins?

Ahead of the all-important Uttar Pradesh elections next year, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has gone all out to woo the Brahmin community in the state, seeking a successful replication of her strategy in the 2007 elections, when she came to power with a remarkable mandate.

Among her flagship campaigns for the elections are the "prabhudh varg sammelans" -- BSP rallies headed by Mayawati. These rallies, tweaked to the current political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh, are first cousins of the 2007 Brahmin bhaichara meetings the Dalit leader held across the state to woo the Brahmin community, who account for about 12 per cent of the electorate.

At one of the BSP's public meetings, a clear shift from the party conventions of the past was seen. A sizeable number of people in saffron robes were present, blowing conch shells and chanting hymns, before the start of Mayawati's speech. This indicated the party's all out efforts to win Brahmin's support for gaining clear majority in the 2022 elections.

Many experts point out that Mayawati is eyeing a repeat of 2007 when Brahmins came in support of her to counter the swelling muscles of the Yadavs, who were led by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

15 years ago, Mayawati was seen as a rising political leader with support from various groups. Muslim community too backed her after her open outreach. Everything lined up for her astoundingly in 2007.

Recently, at one of her rallies, the former chief minister gave a call for forging strong unity among Dalits and Brahmins so that the results of 2007 could be repeated.

But political dimensions have changed rapidly in the state. Support for Mayawati has diminished over the years, with Muslims in the state withdrawing their support, seemingly due to her "pandering" to the BJP.

First of the "prabhudh varg sammelans" kickstarted by BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, a Brahmin, began in Ayodhya, the political home-ground of the BJP, sparking some speculations of an understanding between the two parties.

With a deeply divided Opposition and an aggressive campaign from the BJP, there is little certainty over which way the wind will blow.

